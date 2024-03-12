Princess Kate Apologizes For Releasing Edited Family Photo

Kate Middleton took responsibility for a photoshopped image that media outlets published over the weekend. In a social media post, the princess apologized for any confusion caused by the family photo, which showed her surrounded by Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she wrote. “I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

The image sparked scrutiny due to an odd-looking left hand on Princess Charlotte. The Associated Press issued a “kill order” on running the photo, and other news agencies followed. The controversy sparked conspiracy theories about Kate’s well-being as she continues to recover from a planned abdominal surgery in January.