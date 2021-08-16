Prince William Moving To Oust Andrew + Coming Kate & Meghan Collab?

Prince William is so concerned about sexual abuse allegations against his uncle Prince Andrew, he’s asking his father Prince Charles if something should be done, according to reports. The royal family has come under fire for its hands-off approach to Andrew, especially in comparison to their micro-managing of Megxit.

William and as Charles agree that Andrew can never rejoin public life, but they are reportedly “increasingly concerned about the effect of all this turmoil” on Queen Elizabeth. William and Charles both orchestrated Andrew’s decision to “step back” from public duties in 2019, but scrutiny of Andrew and the royal family’s handling of the situation was restarted when Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed suit in New York last week claiming he’d repeatedly assaulted her when she was underage.

Sources tell the Times of London that the family is concerned of “reputational damage to the institution” of the monarchy. Currently, the royals are convening in Scotland, with Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson also in attendance.

NETFLIX SHOW?

Meghan meanwhile has reportedly reached out to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton to gauge her interest in a docuseries about her life as a royal.

A source told Us: “Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often. Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy.”

While Kate is generally private about her personal life she is reportedly “very flattered” and considering the offer.

Meghan and Harry signed a mega multi-year deal with Netflix in September of 2020 to create documentaries, movies, series and children’s programming for the streamer.