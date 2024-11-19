Prince William, Kate Middleton & Their Kids Were Home During Windsor Castle Robbery

On October 13th, burglars infiltrated the royal Windsor Castle grounds, stealing two vehicles from the estate, which is the primary residence of Prince William, Princess Kate, and their family. The thieves allegedly scaled a fence to enter, then made off with a pick-up truck and a quad bike stored in a barn before using a stolen truck to smash through a security gate to escape. The family was at home (though miles away) on the grounds in Adelaide Cottage at the time. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident, with no arrests made at the time, and Kensington Palace has not addressed the impact on the royal family. (NBC News)