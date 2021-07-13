Prince William Dragged for Slamming Racism Against Soccer Stars, Silence on Meghan Markle

Brows were raised in some quarters after Prince William issued a statement denouncing the “racist abuse” of Black soccer players after England’s national team lost to Italy in the 2020 Euro Championship game Sunday.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the British monarch said in a post on Twitter. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”

Critics called him out for supporting Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka while never defending his sister-in-law Meghan Markle, also the target of racist trolls in the U.K.

One person tweeted: “For years #sussexsquad has been told that we are ‘race baiters’ for highlighting the racism against Meghan Markle. Tonight, seeing the abuse hurled at Saka, Rashford, & Sancho literally proves what we’ve been saying for years.”

Another wrote: “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.. BUT I LOVE IT WHEN IT’S AIMED AT MY NEPHEW AND SIL MEGHAN MARKLE (winks).”