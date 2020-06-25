Prince William ‘Done’ With Prince Harry Drama as Ex-Royals Sign With Obama Speaking Agency

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship is still on the rocks, according to Us Weekly. A source tells Us: “William is so tired and done with the drama of it all. Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, shocked many when they announced they were stepping down as senior royals and moving to Canada. After a stint in Canada, they moved to L.A. with their son Archie.

“It breaks William’s heart,” the source tells Us of the couple’s move, noting that the brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”

SPEAKING AGENCY

Meghan and Harry, meanwhile, have officially signed with the prestigious Harry Walker Agency, the same org that handles speaking engagements for the Obamas, the Clintons and Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan and Harry reportedly hope to focus their post-royal work on social issues, the environment and mental health.