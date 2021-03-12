Prince William Breaks Silence, Says Royal Family Is Not Racist

Prince William has spoken out for the first time after his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired. In the interview, the pair shared heart-wrenching stories of depression, Meghan’s suicidal thoughts and both of their despair over a senior royal family member expressing concern over the darkness of their children’s skin.

On a Thursday visit to a London school, the 38-year-old said he has not spoken to Harry since the interview aired Sunday on CBS, but that he planned to. During the interview, Harry spoke highly of William, but admitted they were distant.

When asked about the racism allegations, William said: “We’re very much not a racist family.” In a public statement after the interview, Queen Elizabeth said that the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” but politely said that “recollections may vary” rather than denying them.

According to Page Six, the pair have actually recently opened lines of communication recently, though it may only be through text.

Twitter was not convinced. Wrote one critic: “So Prince william can speak out to defend the royal family by saying “we’re not a racist family” but he can’t speak out in defence of the ONE member of the family actually subjected to racism?”