The 99-year old Prince Philip has been in the hospital for 15 nights. While the Royal Family is reportedly deeply concerned about his health issues, which includes a pre-existing heart condition, they are holding out hope that he will rally.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, told reporters outside a COVID-19 vaccination center in Croydon, South London, that they are keeping their “fingers crossed.”

She said that his health is "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments."