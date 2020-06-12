Prince Harry Speaks On Fears Over Son Archie‘s Future, Insiders Talk BLM

Fatherhood has shifted Prince Harry’s feelings about the environment. The Duke of Sussex wrote a forward for the African Parks’ annual report. Harry is president of the organization.

He referenced his 1-year-old son with Meghan Markle, Archie: “Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity. I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems.”

The 35-year-old continued that while we are “living through an extinction crisis,” the coronavirus is a “global pandemic that has shaken us to our core and brought the world to a standstill. There are solutions that are actionable and that work, and the African Parks model is one of them.”

BLACK LIVES MATTER

Meanwhile, sources tell Vanity Fair reporter Katie Nicholl that Meghan and Harry are in talks with community leaders and activists about helping out and supporting the work they’re doing.

“This scenario has weighed heavily on them both and is taking up a lot of their time and energy,” a source close to the couple told Nicholl. “Expect to see a shift of their focus onto the campaign over the coming days and weeks.”

“The conversations they are having are private, but they plan to make public some of their ongoing discussions and the work they have been doing behind the scenes,” the source continued. “At the moment it’s a learning exercise so that they can work out how to help. They’re taking advice from lots of organizations. This is something they both care about and it’s something that really matters to them.”