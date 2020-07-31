Prince Harry Shares Vision for a Greener Travel Industry

In his first public appearance since portions of the bombshell biography Finding Freedom were released, Prince Harry is sharing his vision for Travalyst, the nonprofit he is focused on following his and wife Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from senior royal rolls.

Addressing Travalyst’s virtual Global Summit from his temporary home in L.A., he said that with stakes as high as they are amid the pandemic, change is “needed now more than ever.”

He noted: “None of us could have predicted the global shock and impact that Covid-19 is having on the world – especially on travel and the local communities that depend on tourism.”

Harry said: [“Destinations are under immense pressure. They’re suffering significant damage. Communities are struggling. Habitats are being destroyed. And wildlife is being driven out – or worse, wiped ou. We want to ensure that the industry that recovers is one that supports everyone fairly. One that protects destinations but supports local communities and is truly resilient. Before the pandemic unfolded we witnessed more and more young people expressing an interest in authentic travel experiences and the ability to partake in trips that are greener, that allow them to support local communities, uphold heritage and protect destinations and cultures. This is the future of travel. And the future that Travalyst is here to support and catalyze.”] SOUNDCUE (:47 OC: . . .support and catalyze.)

Travalyst was launched in September of 2019 with Booking.com, SkyScanner, CTrip, TripAdvisor and Visa, and it aims to make the global travel industry “an engine for sustainability.”

Finding Freedom meanwhile, is ruffling feathers across the pond. It features exclusive interviews with insiders, discusses their tense relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton, and how Harry felt brave enough to relinquish his royal duties after finding Meghan, who is “strong enough to weather the same storms,” says co-author Omid Scobie.