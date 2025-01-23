Prince Harry Settles Lawsuit With Rupert Murdoch’s Newspapers After ‘Full’ Apology

Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers issued a “full and unequivocal apology” comprehensive apology to Prince Harry for decades of “serious intrusion” into his “private life,” as part of a settlement that concluded Harry’s legal battle against The Sun publisher. NGN agreed to pay “substantial damages” for hacking his phone and violating his privacy — just before a trial was due to start. The settlement, which is said to exceed $12 million, encompasses legal expenses and damages. The Sun’s publisher also apologized for past intrusions by its journalists into Princess Diana’s “private life,” marking its first acknowledgment of wrongdoing associated with the flagship tabloid. (People)