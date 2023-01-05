Prince Harry Says Prince William Hit Him During An Argument About Meghan Markle

Prince Harry claims that he and Prince William got into a fist fight over Meghan Markle.

Excerpts of Harry’s forthcoming book, Spare, obtained by the Guardian, say the brothers got into a shouting match after the Prince of Wales referred to Markle as “difficult,” “rude,” and “abrasive.”

According to the Duke of Sussex, the heir to the throne “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and … knocked me to the floor.”

The spill caused him to fall onto a dog bowl in the kitchen where they fought and left visible bruising.

Harry writes that William urged him to hit back but he refused. Not long after, the future king looked “regretful, and apologized.”

Spare drops on January 10th.