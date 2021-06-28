Prince Harry Returns to England as Rumor Mill Goes Into Overdrive

Prince Harry has returned to the U.K. ahead of the unveiling of a statue in honor of his late mother Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace on July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday. His wife Meghan Markle stayed in California with Archie, 2, and newborn Lilibet Diana. The Princess of Wales died in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris.

Rumors and speculation on the current status of Harry and the rest of the feuding royals accompanied the news.

PRINCESS DIANA

Diana would not approve of the way Harry and brother Prince William are arguing, many speculate.

“Diana said to me quite clearly on several occasions that she saw Harry as the wingman for William in what would be a very solitary, somber job as future king,” Andrew Morton, who secretly collaborated with Diana on his 1992 book, “Diana: Her True Story,” said on the UK’s “Loose Women” on Friday.

PRINCE WILLIAM

William believed that Meghan had an “agenda” and warned Harry about it, leading to their fallout, according to Robert Lacey’s updated book, “Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult,” which is being serialized in The Times of London.

The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William “deeply wounded” and Harry “equally furious”—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately part ways with the royals and move to the U.S.

William learned that Meghan had bullied staffers, and confronted Harry. He said “Meghan was following a plan—’agenda’ was the word [William had] used to his friend—and the accusations he had just heard were alarming. Kate, he said, had been wary of her from the start.” Harry was “fiercely combative” in defense of Meghan, which led William to determine, Lacey writes, that “at the end of the day the British crown and all it stood for with its ancient traditions, styles and values—the mission of the monarchy—had to matter more to William than his brother did.”

Despite rumors that the brothers were resolving their differences, after Prince Philip’s funeral, he referred to Meghan as “that bloody woman,” per The Daily Mail.

Lacey said: “They started quarrelling again.”

“There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever,” a friend of the family told Lacey. “The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said.”

PRINCE CHARLES

Prince Charles will not strip Archie and Lili of their royal titles, rumors assert, despite previous indications that he would consider it.

“I don’t think he will make the unpopular and hostile move of removing the royal status of his grandchildren,” said Lacey.