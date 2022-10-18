Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Spike Lee + More!

NETFLIX POSTPONES DOCUMENTARY ON PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE: According to Deadline, Netflix has decided to postpone the release of its documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until next year. The series was unofficially slated to premiere on the streaming platform in December, but Netflix changed its course following criticisms from a former British prime minister about the fifth season of The Crown. “They’re rattled at Netflix and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” a source told the outlet.

SPIKE LEE TO MAKE A DOCUMENTARY ON COLIN KAEPERNICK: Do the Right Thing director Spike Lee spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend, sharing that he’s working on a documentary series about Colin Kaepernick for ESPN. “I’m working on my multi-series documentary on Colin Kaepernick for ESPN. It’s his story, not the false narratives,” Lee said. “Six years the National Football League has stopped him from playing. He still gets up at 4 or 4:30 every morning to train, five to six days a week. So when that next phone call comes, he’ll be ready. He’ll be ready.”

HARRISON FORD TO STAR IN ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER:’ Deadline reports that Harrison Ford is set to star as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in the new Captain America film. He’ll be starring opposite Anthony Mackie, alongside Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly as well.

KEKE PALMER COMMENTS ON JOINING THE CAST OF ‘SISTER ACT 3:’ According to Entertainment Tonight, Keke Palmer is on board to join Sister Act 3. After Whoopi Goldberg recently shared that she wanted Palmer, Lizzo, and Nicki Minaj to join the cast of the sequel, Palmer told the outlet, “Yes!” She also sang a few notes of “Joyful, Joyful.” The Nope actress added, “I’m ready! Your girl is ready for the part! Come on!”

CHECK OUT FIRST-LOOK PHOTOS OF MICHAEL B. JORDAN IN ‘CREED III:’ On Monday (October 17th), Michael B. Jordan shared a couple of first-look photos of himself and Jonathan Majors in Creed III. Text on Jordan’s poster reads, “You can’t run …” while Majors’ states, “… From your past.”