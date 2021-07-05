Prince Harry ‘Impossible’ to Trust?

Many were hoping for a ceasefire between Prince Harry and Prince William as they unveiled a statue in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana at Kensington Palace. But according to insiders, the pair barely spoke to each other.

The brothers, who were once inseparable, but have reportedly split over Harry’s choice of wife, Meghan Markle, are “warring,” insiders tell the Mirror. It is “almost impossible for Harry to be trusted.”

Their relationship has worsened over allegations that Meghan bullied Palace staff (William’s side), and that she was left unprotected while feeling suicidal (Harry’s side).

“Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside,” a source told the Mirror.

“They put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye.”

Harry left for the U.S. soon after the unveiling, and is with Meghan, who hasn’t seen her in-laws since leaving the royal family.