Prince Harry Honors Memorial Day as Brits Call for His Ouster

About 25,000 people have signed a petition started by royal expert Lady Colin Campbell that demands Prince Harry give up all royal titles.

The Change.org appeal asks Harry to “voluntarily” ask the Queen to put his “royal style, titles and rank into abeyance.”

“As a purely private citizen, with no royal rank, style or title, he (Harry) will be able to indulge his personal beliefs, as is the right of all private citizens, without the consequential possibility of damaging the institution of the Monarchy or relations between Friendly Powers, and will be free to articulate beliefs, no matter how objectionable, without the fallout that is otherwise inevitable as long as he possesses royal status,” says the petition description.

"It is the best solution because it frees Harry to be able to indulge himself without consequence and without doing damage to the institution of the monarchy of the British nation, the British people and himself,” the 71-year-old biographer says.

She adds: the Duke of Sussex “doesn’t need” the royal titles as “he is too big for them now” and as he “still gets publicity and attention.”

MILITARY

Harry, meanwhile, is honoring Memorial Day in California, three months after being stripped of his military titles. Harry is a war vet himself who saw active service in Afghanistan.

Many are criticizing the decision to strip him of the titles, comparing his honorable service to that of Prince Edward, who quit four months into training and never served in war, but still has ceremonial appointments, despite being accused of misconduct.