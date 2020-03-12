Prince Harry ‘Duped by Greta Thunberg‘ Pranksters

Two Russian pranksters are claiming they tricked Prince Harry into discussing Megxit and Donald Trump. Harry also blabbed about Boris Johnson on two separate calls, reportedly made by Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarovto him on New Year’s Eve and January 22nd.

The alleged hoaxers, known as Vovan and Lexus, posed as Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg and her father, according to reports.

The Sun was the first to report the conversations. In one, Harry slammed the “bullying” tabloids for attempting to “sink” him and his wife Meghan Markle. He also remarked that Trump had “blood on his hands” because of his lack of action on the environment, that the British political system was “broken” and that serving in the military had made him “more normal than my family would like to believe”.

On geopolitics, he reportedly said that the “world is a troubled place” and that it is “being led by some very sick people”.

Of Megxit, he said: “Sometimes the right decision isn’t always the easy one. And this decision certainly wasn’t the easy one, but it was the right decision for our family, the right decision to be able to protect my son. And I think there’s a hell of a lot of people around the world that can identify and respect us for putting our family first.”

Observers are questioning the rigor of security for Harry and Meghan now that they are stepping down from senior royal roles. While they had a 15-member staff at Buckingham Palace, details on their staff in Canada remain scant.