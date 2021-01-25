Prince Harry Blames Capitol Riots on Social Media

Social media is the culprit in the capitol riots on January 6th, Prince Harry said. Harry told Fast Company that “dominant online platforms have contributed to and stoked the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health and a crisis of truth. We are losing loved ones to conspiracy theories,” he went on, “losing a sense of self because of the barrage of mistruths, and at the largest scale, losing our democracies.”

He said that social media also made the harassment he and wife Meghan Markle endured unbearable.

“I was really surprised to witness how my story had been told one way, my wife’s story had been told one way, and then our union sparked something that made the telling of that story very different,” he said.

“That false narrative became the mothership for all of the harassment you’re referring to. It wouldn’t have even begun had our story just been told truthfully.”

He also seemed to support the banning of former president Donald Trump by Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

“We have seen time and again what happens when the real-world cost of misinformation is disregarded,” he continued. “There is no way to downplay this. There was a literal attack on democracy in the United States, organized on social media, which is an issue of violent extremism.”