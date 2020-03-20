Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message of Hope in Pandemic

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit up Instagram Wednesday to share a message of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, noted that these are “uncertain times,” but that we are all in this together.

They message said: “There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit.”=

They continued: “We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle.”

The royals added that they’re going to do what they can to help: “We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up.”

They concluded: “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come…”