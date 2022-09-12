Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reunite With Prince William And Kate Middleton

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (September 8th), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a walk outside Windsor Castle Saturday (September 10th). It was a surprising turn of events, as tensions have been high between the Sussexes and the royal family.

Kensington Palace says William invited Harry and Meghan to join him and Kate. People reports that security was not expecting both couples.

The foursome was dressed in all black as they greeted crowds and took in the sight of flowers and other tributes laid out to honor the late Queen.

A source told the publication that William thought this act “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family.”

Another insider said, “It’s such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you’d hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process.”

People also reported on Sunday (September 11th) that Markle’s new podcast Archetypes will be paused for the time being. It is unclear when new episodes will be released again.