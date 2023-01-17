Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Respond To Jeremy Clarkson’s Public Apology

British broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson issued a public apology on Monday (January 16th) for an offensive article he wrote about Meghan Markle in December. Clarkson’s article was published in The Sun and focused on his “hate” for Markle, which he said he felt on a “cellular level.”

On Monday (January 16th), Clarkson wrote that he felt “sick” and “horrible” for what he wrote at that time, which included: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

Later in the day Monday (January 16th), the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement in response to his apology. “While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr. Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories, and misogyny,” the statement read.

Prince Harry also discussed Clarkson’s article during a recent interview with Tom Bradby on ITV. “When we’re talking about accountability, you know, just recently, which I know you know about, um you know, the Jeremy Clarkson article,” he said. “So not only did, what he said was horrific and is hurtful and cruel towards my wife, but it also encourages other people around the U.K. and around the world, men particularly, to go and think that it’s acceptable to treat women that way.”

Additionally, Variety reports that a press conference for Clarkson’s Amazon Prime Video series titled Clarkson’s Farm was called off on Monday (January 16th)—and that the streaming platform is parting ways with him.