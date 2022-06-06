Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Public Appearance At Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

On Friday (June 3rd), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance together in the U.K. since leaving the Royal Family in 2020. The couple attended celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, which marked her 70-year reign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kept a low-profile during Thursday’s (June 2nd) Trooping the Colour ceremony, but they arrived in front of a cheering crowd for Friday’s (June 3rd) National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Page Six reports that the Queen met Harry and Markle’s daughter, Lilibet, for the first time during the trip as well. “Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” Harry and Markle said in a statement in 2020.

On Saturday (June 4th), the couple celebrated Lilibet’s first birthday privately. Members of the royal family took to Twitter to share their birthday wishes.