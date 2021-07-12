Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Get Award for Having Just Two Children

A British charity has honored Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their decision to have just two children. The group, called Population Matters, will give them $695 for their “enlightened decision” to have a small family and for serving as “role models for others.”

“Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet,” the charity said in a statement. “We commend the duke and duchess for taking this enlightened decision, and for affirming that a smaller family is also a happy family.”

In 2019, they told British Vogue they were limited their family to reduce its impact on the environment. They welcomed Archie in 2019, and Lilibet in June.