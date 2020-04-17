Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Deliver Food in L.A. as Archie‘s Birthday Party is Nixed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have imported their passion for helping others to their new home in L.A. ET reports that the pair have joined Project Angel Food to deliver meals in West Hollywood to 20 people living with critical illnesses.

Meghan has long been aware of Project Angel, having grown up in L.A. and being inspired by the organization as a child. Her mother, Doria Ragland, reportedly told Meghan of Project Angel’s difficulty getting volunteers during this challenging time. Executive director Richard Ayoub told ET: “They told us they heard our drivers were overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers’ workload.”

The pair wore masks, gloves and observed social distancing protocols.

“I am blown away that they chose us. They care about our vulnerable population,” Ayoub shared. “Our clients are most at risk to contract the coronavirus, having compromised immune systems including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, and most are over the age of 60.”

BIRTHDAY

Archie’s first birthday has been canceled over the coronavirus. The pair were planning for the birthday to also double as their “welcome to L.A.” party. A source tells The Daily Mail the guest list included James Corden, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Idris Alba, Tom Hardy, Serena Williams, Elton John and George and Amal Clooney.