Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Uninvited’ To Pre-Funeral Reception

Things still seem a bit rocky between the Sussexes and the royal family. Page Six reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “uninvited” from a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday (September 18th) for world leaders and foreign royals.

Apparently, the couple originally received an invitation to the event, but a spokesperson for King Charles III told the outlet, “The invite is for working members of the royal family only.”

To make matters worse, it is reported that Harry and Meghan found out the news themselves through the media. A royal source told Page Six, “Harry and Meghan actually got the invitation and no-one has actually told them they are uninvited. I’m told they only found out they were uninvited by reading press reports.”