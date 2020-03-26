Prince Charles Diagnosed With Coronavirus, Gets Support From Harry & William

Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the British throne, has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the palace said in a statement. It added that his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, “has also been tested but does not have the virus.”

Charles began showing symptoms last weekend. Medical advisers say that Charles is in good health and is expected to recover. However, there is some concern over his meeting with Queen Elizabeth, who is 93, on March 12th. The Palace said that the Queen remains “in good health.” She is sequestered with her husband, the 98-year-old Prince Philip, in Windsor Castle.

Charles is isolated at Birkhall, away from his wife Camilla, who is reportedly in good health.

Royal reporter Chris Ship said on Twitter that “Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons. William in Norfolk and Harry in Canada.”

All of the royals are isolating in separate locations.