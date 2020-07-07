Prince Andrew‘s Team Denies Links to Trump, Cancels Golf Trip Amid Renewed Epstein Controversy

Prince Andrew’s legal team is denying links to a firm linked to President Donald Trump, Newsweek reports. The New York Times reported that Blackfords, which represents Andrew, held discussions with lobbyist Robert Stryk about hiring him to represent the duke. An insider told Newsweek: “This looks like a lobby firm advertising. No engagements have been made or sought.”

Meanwhile, Andrew canceled his annual golfing trip to Spain, reportedly “nervous” about leaving the U.K. during an investigation by U.S. authorities into his ties to the late, convicted sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. A palace insider told The Sun that Epstein is worried about traveling abroad after the Justice Department issued a request for interview into the case. Adding to his concern was last week’s arrest of Epstein’s alleged girlfriend and co-mastermind Ghislaine Maxwell on charges of sex crimes.

Newsweek reports that his team is involved in negotiations with prosecutors over how he should testify in the case. Virginia Giuffrie has accused Andrew of having sex with her when she was 17, after being trafficked to him by Epstein. He has not been charged, but the Queen has reportedly asked him to step down from senior royal duties.