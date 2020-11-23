Pregnant Hilary Duff Reveals COVID Exposure

Hilary Duff reveals that she was “exposed” to COVID-19. The actress is pregnant with her third child. She told fans on IG Stories that she’s quarantining.

"Exposed to covid Quarantine day 2 Fml," Duff wrote along with her selfie.

The 33-year-old has been filming the seventh season of Younger in New York; she was recently photographed on-set with co-star Sutton Foster.

Duff and husband Matthew Koma shared the news of her pregnancy October 24th. We are growing!!! Mostly me," Duff captioned her post.

The pair welcomed Banks Violet in 2018; she shares Luca Cruz, 8, with her ex Mike Comrie.