Post Title

JENNIFER LAWRENCE REVEALS WHY SHE TOOK A BREAK FROM SHOWBIZ: According to People, Jennifer Lawrence cites people-pleasing behaviors as a reason for taking a break from the public eye. “I just think everybody had gotten sick of me. I’d gotten sick of me. It had just gotten to a point where I couldn’t do anything right,” the 31-year-old actress said in a Vanity Fair interview that will appear in their December 2021 issue.

TIGER KING STAR JEFF JOHNSON DEAD IN APPARENT SUICIDE: Jeff Johnson of Netflix’s Tiger King died of an apparent suicide on September 8th. E! News has obtained a report stating Johnson shot himself after an argument with his wife and later passed away at a hospital.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN CRITICIZED FOR ASTROWORLD SILENCE: Khloé Kardashian has been criticized for being vocal regarding the Kyle Rittenhouse trial but keeping silent on the Astroworld incident. Page Six reports that she’s been accused of being “tone-deaf” following the catastrophic Astroworld festival, where 10 people died.

JAMES VAN DER BEEK AND WIFE KIMBERLY WELCOME BABY BOY: James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly welcome their sixth baby! People reports the Dawson’s Creek actor and his wife experienced two pregnancy losses before welcoming their newest miracle, Jeremiah into the world.