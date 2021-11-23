Post Title

SARAH SILVERMAN’S ‘SANTA’S INC.’ TRAILER REVEALS VERY ADULT ANIMATED SERIES: Sarah Silverman is taking down the North Pole’s patriarchy in Santa’s Inc., a new adult animated series by HBO Max. TVLine reports that all eight episodes will premiere Thursday, December 2nd, just in time for the holidays. The story follows Candy, voiced by Silverman, as she attempts to be the first female Santa.

BOBBY FLAY TO STAY AT FOOD NETWORK: Bobby Flay and Discovery’s Food Network have agreed on a new three-year contract. According to Variety, the celebrity chef has signed an exclusive contract with the network just in time for Discovery’s merger with WarnerMedia.

EDDIE REDMAYNE REFLECTS ON TRANSGENDER ROLE IN ‘THE DANISH GIRL’: Eddie Redmayne recently reflected on his portrayal of transgender woman Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl as a mistake. According to E! Online, the 39-year-old actor said he would not take the same role if offered today. “The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don’t have a chair at the table,” he said.

SHONDA RHIMES’ TRAILER FOR NETFLIX SHOW ‘INVENTING ANNA’ RELEASED: Shonda Rhimes is creating and writing her first show since Scandal. Hollywood Reporter announces that the prolific writer’s Netflix show, Inventing Anna, centers around the true story of Anna Delvey, a German heiress who conned her way into the wallets of New York’s social scene. Inventing Anna premieres February 11th.