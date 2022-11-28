Porsha Williams, Olivia Munn, John Mulaney, + More!

PORSHA WILLIAMS AND SIMON GUOBADIA GET MARRIED FOR THE SECOND TIME: The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams married Simon Guobadia in back-to-back ceremonies over the weekend. The pair had their first wedding in Nigeria Friday (November 25th), and then they tied the knot for the second time in Atlanta Saturday (November 26th). Guests at the couple’s Atlanta wedding included Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Monyetta Shaw, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Cynthia Bailey, Rickey Smiley, Karlie Redd, Quad Webb, and T.I.

OLIVIA MUNN SHARES PHOTOS FROM BABY MALCOM’S FIRST BIRTHDAY: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrated their son Malcom Hiep’s first birthday over the weekend. Munn shared photos and video of the one-year-old messily devouring a birthday cake to Instagram Sunday (November 27th). In a follow-up post, Munn wrote, “I posted this in a carousel and then someone commented that they heard him say ‘I love you’ and that is the first time I heard it too! Could it be???”

ASHLEY BENSON REVEALS ANXIETY-INDUCED RASH ON HER BODY: Ashley Benson opened up about the red rash that develops on her body when she’s feeling anxious in a video shared to TikTok. The Pretty Little Liars star captioned the video, “My anxiety takes over my whole body,” and set it to the tune of the song “Overwhelmed” by Royal & the Serpent.

EMMA CORRIN WANTS AWARD SHOW CATEGORIES TO BE GENDER NEUTRAL: The Crown star Emma Corrin told BBC recently that they “hope for a future” in which the best actor and best actress categories are merged into one category at award shows. Corrin, who identifies as non-binary, added, “I don’t think the categories are inclusive enough at the moment … It’s about everyone being able to feel acknowledged and represented.”