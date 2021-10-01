Porsha Williams Announces That She Is Leaving RHOA

Porsha Williams has announced that she is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after ten years. She said in a statement via Instagram, “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.”

She added, “This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

Porsha revealed that she will be returning to television very soon — reportedly with her own reality show spinoff, and she announced her new memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, which is due out on November 16th.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Cynthia Bailey wasn’t returning to season 14 as well.