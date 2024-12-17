Popeye, Tintin Enter Public Domain In 2025, With Novels By Faulkner, Hemingway

Beginning in 2025, the classic comic characters Popeye and Tintin will enter the public domain in the United States, allowing their unrestricted use and repurposing. While this year’s public domain additions lack the significance of Mickey Mouse’s entrance last year, it includes iconic works from authors such as William Faulkner, John Steinbeck and Ernest Hemingway, along with early films from Hollywood heavyweights like Alfred Hitchcock, John Ford, and Cecil B. DeMille. Notable music compositions by Cole Porter, Fats Waller, and George Gershwin will also become public property next year. (AP)