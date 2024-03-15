Pierce Brosnan Pleads Guilty In Yellowstone Hiking Case

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty in his Yellowstone hiking case, where he was charged with wandering into a delicate hot spring in November 2023. Initially entering a not-guilty plea, Brosnan has now taken a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to one charge and the other charge was dismissed. As a result, he has been ordered to pay fines and court costs totaling around $1,540.

The actor had posted pictures of himself in off-limits areas of the park, which caught the attention of TouronsOfYellowstone, an Instagram page that showcases rule-breaking tourists. Had he been found guilty, Brosnan could have faced a fine of up to $5,000 or six months of jail time.