Pierce Brosnan Faces Charges For Allegedly Walking In Yellowstone Thermal Zones

Pierce Brosnan is scheduled to appear in court next year, after he allegedly entered a protected area at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming last month.

According to court documents obtained by People, the Tomorrow Never Dies actor received citations for walking “in all thermal areas and w/in Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails” and for “violating closures and use limits” on November 1st. Both charges are listed as petty offenses.

The Black Adam actor has been ordered to appear at the Yellowstone Justice Center on January 23rd, 2024.