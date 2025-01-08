‘Piano Lesson,’ ‘Fight Night’ Lead NAACP Image Award Film & TV Nominations

Netflix film The Piano Lesson received 14 NAACP Image Award nominations, leading the pack. Based on the August Wilson play, the drama explores a sibling conflict over a family heirloom piano. Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist earned nine TV nominations, while rapper GloRilla was the most-nominated musician with six nods. Keke Palmer secured four nominations across various projects, while artists Doechii, Kendrick Lamar, and Usher each received four nods. The awards ceremony, also featuring categories like Entertainer of the Year, will air on Feb. 22 on BET and CBS, celebrating Black creativity and impact. (UPI)