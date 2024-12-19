Phoenix Suns Owner Praised For Lowering Arena Food Prices To $2

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia is being applauded for his decision to lower the concession prices at the Footprint Center, aiming to make games more affordable for families. Ishbia introduced a new value-priced menu featuring items like hot dogs and popcorn for $2 each during home games. “A family of 4 used to spend $98 on hot dogs/water/popcorn. Now they can enjoy that same meal for $24,” he said in a statement. “Our fans and community are the foundation of what we do and we will continue to invest in making this the best organization in all of basketball, on and off the court.” Fans have praised Ishbia for his initiative and urged other team owners to follow suit. (Complex)