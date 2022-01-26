Peter Dinklage Slams Disney’s Snow White Remake

On Marc Maron’s WTF podcast Monday (January 24th), Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage criticized Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

“Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me,” Dinklage said. The remake is set to star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as Snow White.

“You’re progressive in one way, but then you’re still making that f—ing backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together, what the f— are you doing, man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soap box? I guess I’m not loud enough. I don’t know which studio that is, but they were so proud of it. All love and respect to the actress and all the people who thought they were doing the right thing. But I’m just like, what are you doing?” Dinklage said.

Disney took note. On Tuesday (January 25th), the entertainment company released a statement that said, “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.”