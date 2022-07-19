Peter Dinklage, Quinta Brunson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert + More!

PETER DINKLAGE JOINS THE CAST OF ‘THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES:’ Deadline reports that Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage is the next to join the cast of the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Dinklage is set to star alongside Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and more.

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ CREATOR QUINTA BRUNSON SUED FOR COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENT: According to Entertainment Tonight, Quinta Brunson and ABC are being sued by performer Christine Davis for copyright infringement. The lawsuit states that Abbott Elementary is a “knockoff” of Davis’ show titled This School Year, which has the “look and feel of the inner-city school, the mockumentary style, unique plot synopsis, set design, and unique characters.” The lawsuit also states, “Without [Davis’] permission, license, authority, or consent, [Brunson & ABC] knowingly and illegal used [Davis’] works to create the Abbott Elementary television show.” This comes just days after Abbott Elementary was nominated for seven Emmy awards.

‘LATE SHOW’ STAFF WON’T BE PROSECUTED FOLLOWING U.S. CAPITOL ARRESTS: According to The Hollywood Reporter, the nine Late Show with Stephen Colbert staffers who were arrested at the U.S. Capitol in June won’t be prosecuted. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia released a statement on Monday (July 18th) that reads: “After a comprehensive review of all of the evidence and the relevant legal authority, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has determined that it cannot move forward with misdemeanor charges of unlawful entry against the nine individuals who were arrested on June 16, 2022 at the Longworth Office Building.”

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR FINAL SEASON OF ‘KEVIN CAN F—K HIMSELF:’ TVLine reports that the trailer for the second and final season of Kevin Can F—k Himself dropped on Monday (July 18th). The new season is set to premiere on AMC on August 22nd.