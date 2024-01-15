Peter Crombie, ‘Top Gun 3,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ + More!

PETER CROMBIE DIES AT 71: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Seinfeld actor Peter Crombie has passed away at the age of 71. Crombie is most known for his role as “Crazy” Joe Davola on the sitcom. He also appeared on shows such as House of Frankenstein, Perfect Strangers, American Playhouse, As the World Turns, Law & Order, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. His film roles included Broken Vows, Born on the Fourth of July, The Doors, Rising Sun, and Natural Born Killers.

‘TOP GUN 3’ IS IN THE WORK AT PARAMOUNT: According to Variety, Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Ehren Kruger is now working on a script for another film in the franchise for Paramount. The studio is hoping that the sequel’s director, Joseph Kosinski, will return for the third film as well, along with Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, and Glen Powell.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING IN FEBRUARY: Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer—one of the most buzzed-about movies over the last year—will soon be available to stream on Peacock. Variety reports that the three-hour historical drama will be available for streaming on February 16th. Some of Nolan’s other films, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception will also be available for streaming on Peacock starting February 1st.

JONATHAN MAJORS WILL NO LONGER STAR IN ’48 HOURS IN VEGAS:’ According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jonathan Majors has been dropped from 48 Hours in Vegas, after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, last month. The movie centers on Dennis Rodman taking a trip to Las Vegas during the 1998 NBA Finals, when he played on the Chicago Bulls team. Majors told Entertainment Tonight last year that he had been doing “a lot of studying” in preparation for the role.