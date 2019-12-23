Pete Davidson Talks Kaia Gerber, Rehab

Pete Davidson popped up on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” addressing his high-profile romance with Kia Gerber, Colin Jost’s engagement to Scarlett Johansson … and alluding to a possible stint in rehab.

Davidson joked: “You get to date a famous woman and everyone’s delighted, but I do it and America wants to punch me in the throat.”

The 26-year-old Davidson was making a reference to the treatment he’s gotten over his relationship with an 18-year-old on social media and in the press.

Davidson also joked that he’s the best option Gerber has: “There’s a million guys who look like me and I’m the only one who has a job. It’s just me and Tyga.”

REHAB?

Davidson also alluded to a possible stint in rehab while SNL is on winter break. “I’m going on ‘vacation’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoe laces,” Davidson said, implying that he plans on checking himself into a mental health facility, “and it costs $100,000 but I still have roommates.”

Davidson has a history of struggles with mental health and stints in rehab. After his appearance, fans responded warmly on social media, applauding him for his “bravery” and “hoping that he gets the help he needs.”

EDDIE MURPHY

Meanwhile, host Eddie Murphy returned to SNL after 35 years, reprising many of his characters and roles, including Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood and Buckwheat. Per TMZ, after a successful return, he partied with Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Usher, Donald Glover, Larry David and many others.