Pete Davidson Says He Was ‘So High’ While Attending Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

During his new Netflix special, Turbo Fonzarelli, Pete Davidson told the audience that he was high on ketamine when he attended Aretha Franklin’s funeral with his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, in 2018.

“I’m embarrassed I was out and about like that. That’s not cool,” the Saturday Night Live alum said. He then shared the cringeworthy thing he said to Franklin’s family.

“I was so high I thought it’d be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey! I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,’” Davidson said. He added that if the “Think” singer were there, she’d say to him: “’Hey! Who are you and what the f–k are you doing at my funeral?’”