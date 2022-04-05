Pete Davidson Reportedly Introduces Kim Kardashian To His Grandparents

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson seem to be taking their relationship to another level. Davidson reportedly introduced the SKIMS founder to his grandparents recently.

TMZ reports that Kardashian visited Davidson while he was filming a movie on Staten Island. Since the set was close to where Davidson’s grandparents live, the pair reportedly stopped by for a visit after he finished filming one day.

The Saturday Night Live star has also been spending more and more time with Kardashian’s inner circle, including Scott Disick. On Sunday (April 3rd) Disick posted a video of Davidson driving the pink Moke car Kris Jenner got Kardashian for Christmas.