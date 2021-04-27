Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Confirm Romance

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have seemingly confirmed their rumored romance with a documented PDA in Stoke-on-Trent, England. The pair has been rumored to be dating for about a month, though sources tell Page Six it’s not “too serious.”

“Still, Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set,” the insider said.

They were also spotted wearing matching initial necklaces. Davidson is almost as famous for his passionate, but short romances with A-listers as he is for his work on Saturday Night Live. He has recently dated Kaia Gerber and Kate Beckinsale, and was previously engaged to Ariana Grande.