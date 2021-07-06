Pete Davidson Opens Up About Tattoos

Pete Davidson recently revealed that he’s getting all of his tattoos removed, and now, he’s opening up to People about his decision to make “smarter choices.” The Saturday Night Live star shares that he is teamed up with smartwater to launch the first-ever Rehydration Day, set for July 5th, when many people needed to replenish after a holiday weekend.

One clip of the promos shows him getting his arm tattoos lasered off. The 27-year-old tells People of the “painful” and long process: “I get my next treatment [in] like a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got like two more years left of this.”

Davidson also shares his thoughts on his good friend Machine Gun Kelly’s thriving career: “It’s nice and fun to see. That guy has been around for a really long time, you know? So it’s nice when people get to spread their wings and really thrive. But yeah, he’s always ready for a photo shoot. Always ready. It’s funny.”