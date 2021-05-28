Pete Davidson May Be Ready To Leave 'Saturday Night Live'

Pete Davidson may be getting ready to exit Saturday Night Live.

In a roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday (May 27th), the King of Staten Island star said while discussing Kenan Thomson’s 18-year run on the show, “I’m surprised I made it to seven [seasons]. I’m ready to hang up the jersey.”

He originally sparked exit rumors during the Season 46 finale last week after delivering an emotional message during Weekend Update. The Suicide Squad star told the audience, “I’m very grateful to be here, and it’s been an honor to grow up in front of you guys.”

An NBC source previously told Page Six that the cast’s contracts for Season 47 will not be finalized until later this summer.