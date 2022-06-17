Pete Davidson Makes His First Appearance On ‘The Kardashians’

Pete Davidson made a cameo in the season finale of The Kardashians Thursday (June 16th).

In the clip, the Saturday Night Live alum can be heard joking about his girlfriend’s vagina.

Kim Kardashian attempts to introduce Davidson to her audio editor Paxy, joking that they’ve known each other so long she’s “probably seen my vagina.” In response, the comedian can be heard off-camera asking, “More than me?” The Skims founder retorted with, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

In the same episode, fans got a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian’s resopnse to Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal. When she found out that the NBA player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloe told her sister, Kendall Jenner, “If you cheated and admitted that, I would respect you a little more. You cheated, lied, and were hiding it for months thinking I would never know. Do you know what that tells me? There’s a dozen other [women] that just haven’t outed him.”

In a separate conversation with Kim, she added, “You either wear a condom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t f— random people that you meet in other states — it’s not rocket science.”

The former couple shares custody of four-year-old True Thompson.