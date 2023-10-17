Pete Davidson, Madelyn Cline, Gigi Hadid + More!

PETE DAVIDSON AND MADELYN CLINE CONFIRM ROMANCE RUMORS: The romance rumors surrounding Pete Davidson and Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline appear to be true. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair were photographed holding hands as they arrived at a Saturday Night Live afterparty over the weekend. Cline was also spotted in the audience during the show, which the Bupkis star hosted. “Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete’s family while he hosted SNL last night,” a source told the outlet.

GIGI HADID AND BRADLEY COOPER REPORTEDLY STAYED AT TAYLOR SWIFT’S RHODE ISLAND HOME TOGETHER: According to The Mirror, Taylor Swift is helping to light the fire between Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. A source told the outlet, “Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends,” adding that she let the pair stay at her eight-bedroom property in Rhode Island. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other and Taylor was only too happy to help,” the source added. This comes after the pair were spotted returning to New York City in the same car, and both were photographed carrying weekender bags after they left the vehicle.

TOM SANDOVAL CALLS HIS AFFAIR WITH RACHEL LEVISS ‘A PERFECT STORM:’ Tom Sandoval broke down into tears on Monday’s (October 16th) episode of Special Forces, as he commented on his highly publicized affair with Rachel Leviss. “I’ve got a lot of thoughts going through my mind. I’ve had a hell of a past, like, three months,” the Vanderpump Rules star said in a clip from the show. “It just was the perfect storm. Like, my publicist had never seen anything like it. F–king ‘reality star having an affair’ on CNN? It’s so stupid.”

DEAN MCDERMOTT IS PHOTOGRAPHED HOLDING HANDS WITH LILY CALO FOLLOWING SPLIT FROM TORI SPELLING: Dean McDermott appears to be moving on following his split from Tori Spelling earlier this year. According to Entertainment Tonight, the Chopped Canada host was photographed holding hands with Lily Calo, who works as a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global in Los Angeles. McDermott and Calo appear to be working on a project together for the organization. “Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet,” a source told the outlet. McDermott and Spelling were married for 17 years and have five children together.