Pete Davidson is leaving Staten Island behind.

During an interview with NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin on Tuesday (Feb. 8th), the Saturday Night Live star revealed, “I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

However, a source told The New York Post that the move is not set in stone.

The insider said, “Pete is still debating whether or not to take the Brooklyn pad. The issue is security. This place does not have a doorman. He is also considering Chelsea. But there have been security issues, even so after Kanye’s comments. So many people are even showing up to his mom’s house.”