Pete Davidson Is Booed At Syracuse Basketball Game

While attending a men’s basketball game at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse on Saturday (February 5th), Pete Davidson was booed by locals for calling the city “trash” three years ago in an interview with Howard Stern.

A season ticket holder told Page Six, “Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him. He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.”

In photos of Davidson at the game, he can be seen bundled up, wearing a grey Syracuse hat. “Pete remained bundled throughout the game. Maybe because of the single digit temps, or perhaps because of the cold welcome from natives,” the source said.

Syracuse basketball reporter Mike Curtis later posted a video of Davidson to Twitter, in which Davidson addressed the city: “Thank you so much for having me and my friends in the building. We had a really great time. So, peace?”