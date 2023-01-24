Pete Davidson Has Kim Kardashian Tattoos Removed

While enjoying a vacation in Hawaii with his rumored girlfriend Chase Sui, Pete Davidson was photographed shirtless—revealing that the tattoos he dedicated to his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian have vanished.

The Meet Cute actor was seen wearing a bandage above his collarbone in October, causing fans to speculate that he had “My girl is a lawyer” removed. The recent photographs confirm this to be true.

Davidson also had the names “Jasmine” and “Aladdin” tattooed on his right shoulder, referencing the skit the pair did together on Saturday Night Live. That tattoo is also gone, as is “KNSCP,” which represented Kardashian and her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Most surprisingly, the comedian had “Kim” branded on his chest last year, and now all that remains is a little scarring. About the branding, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres at the time, “He said, ‘I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.'”